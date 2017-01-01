Amaretto Cheesecake with Almond Brittle

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Prep Time
45 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 35 Mins
Yield
Makes 16 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

This dessert packs nine grams of protein. Cover the cheesecake with a generous amount of sliced almonds, which can help fight off diabetes and heart disease.

 

Ingredients

  • Cake:
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 3 (8-ounce) blocks 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 tablespoons amaretto (almond-flavored liqueur)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 large eggs, at room temperature
  • Brittle:
  • 3/4 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • Dash of salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 334
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 80mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 190mg
  • Calcium per serving 146mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 350°. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 2

To make cake crust: Place almonds, flour, and sugar in a food processor; process until nuts are finely ground. Add butter; pulse until combined. Press crust evenly over bottom of prepared pan. Bake until golden brown (about 15 minutes). Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely. Reduce oven heat to 300°.

Step 3

Place cream cheese in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer at medium-high speed until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes). Gradually add condensed milk, amaretto, and vanilla to mixture; beat until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl as necessary. Reduce mixer speed to medium; add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake until cheesecake is puffed on sides and slightly jiggly in center (55-60 minutes). Let cool completely on a wire rack. Tightly cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled and set (at least 8 hours or up to 2 days).

Step 4

To make brittle: Increase oven heat to 350°. Place almonds on a baking sheet; toast until golden brown and fragrant (about 5-7 minutes), stirring twice. When cool, push almonds close together in an 8-inch circle. Heat a medium heavy saucepan over medium heat; add sugar, water, and salt to pan, stirring until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to high; bring mixture to a boil, washing down sides of the pan with a wet pastry brush to remove sugar crystals. Boil, without stirring, until caramel is a dark amber color, then swirl the pan to even out the color. Immediately pour caramel in a circular motion evenly over almonds on baking sheet, coating well. Allow brittle to cool and harden (about 15 minutes). Break into smaller pieces; place in a large zip-top plastic bag. Crush brittle into 1/2-inch pieces with a rolling pin.

Step 5

To serve, run a knife around inside edge of pan to loosen cake; remove side of pan. Using your palms, coat side of cheesecake with praline pieces; carefully press remaining praline pieces into top of cake. Cut cheesecake into wedges with a serrated knife dipped into hot water; wipe knife dry after each cut.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up