- Calories per serving 271
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 84mg
- Calcium per serving 136mg
Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake
This cake—made with light ice cream—will wow guests. Top with hazelnuts, which are full of protein and fiber.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Place hazelnuts on a large baking sheet; toast until golden brown and fragrant (6-8 minutes). Place 3/4 cup hazelnuts in a food processor; process until nuts turn into a paste (3-5 minutes), scraping down sides of bowl occasionally. Add chocolate; process until finely ground or melted (about 1 minute). Leave mixture in processor.
Add half-and-half, sugar, and salt to a small saucepan. Heat over medium; bring just to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. With the motor running on the processor, pour cream mixture through the feed tube; process until mixture is very smooth (3-4 minutes), scraping down sides of bowl occasionally. Transfer hazelnut mixture to a bowl; add vanilla. Let cool to room temperature; tightly cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Line a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with 2 sheets of plastic wrap that overlap, leaving enough overlap on ends to make unmolding easy. Spread 2 cups chocolate ice cream evenly in pan, making sure to pack it into corners. Spread evenly with 1/2 cup reserved hazelnut spread; freeze 15 minutes. Top with a smooth layer of vanilla ice cream and another 1/2 cup hazelnut spread; freeze 15 minutes. Spread remaining 2 cups chocolate ice cream in pan; top with remaining 1/2 cup hazelnut spread. Press remaining 1/2 cup hazelnuts into top of cake; fold plastic wrap over to cover. Freeze until firm (at least 4 hours).
Lift cake from pan with plastic wrap; transfer to a cutting board. Cut cake into slices with a serrated knife dipped into hot water; wipe dry after each cut.