Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Prep Time
1 Hour
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
4 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

This cake—made with light ice cream—will wow guests. Top with hazelnuts, which are full of protein and fiber.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups chopped hazelnuts, divided
  • 4 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped
  • 1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half
  • 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • Dash of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 4 cups light chocolate ice cream, slightly softened, divided
  • 2 cups light vanilla ice cream, slightly softened

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 271
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 84mg
  • Calcium per serving 136mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place hazelnuts on a large baking sheet; toast until golden brown and fragrant (6-8 minutes). Place 3/4 cup hazelnuts in a food processor; process until nuts turn into a paste (3-5 minutes), scraping down sides of bowl occasionally. Add chocolate; process until finely ground or melted (about 1 minute). Leave mixture in processor.

Step 2

Add half-and-half, sugar, and salt to a small saucepan. Heat over medium; bring just to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. With the motor running on the processor, pour cream mixture through the feed tube; process until mixture is very smooth (3-4 minutes), scraping down sides of bowl occasionally. Transfer hazelnut mixture to a bowl; add vanilla. Let cool to room temperature; tightly cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 3

Line a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with 2 sheets of plastic wrap that overlap, leaving enough overlap on ends to make unmolding easy. Spread 2 cups chocolate ice cream evenly in pan, making sure to pack it into corners. Spread evenly with 1/2 cup reserved hazelnut spread; freeze 15 minutes. Top with a smooth layer of vanilla ice cream and another 1/2 cup hazelnut spread; freeze 15 minutes. Spread remaining 2 cups chocolate ice cream in pan; top with remaining 1/2 cup hazelnut spread. Press remaining 1/2 cup hazelnuts into top of cake; fold plastic wrap over to cover. Freeze until firm (at least 4 hours).

Step 4

Lift cake from pan with plastic wrap; transfer to a cutting board. Cut cake into slices with a serrated knife dipped into hot water; wipe dry after each cut.

