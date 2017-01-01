- Calories per serving 279
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 728mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Pizza with Prosciutto, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Cheese
Photo: Melissa Punch
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread marinara sauce evenly over crust, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges. Combine mozzarella and Parmesan, and sprinkle evenly over sauce. Top with prosciutto and tomato slices. Bake until cheese is bubbly and crust is browned around the edges (12-15 minutes). Remove from oven, and distribute basil leaves evenly over pizza. Let pizza set for 5 minutes. Slice into 8 pieces, and serve immediately.
Step 2
On-the-Go Alternative: Healthy Choice Café Steamers Chicken Pesto Classico.