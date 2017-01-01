- Calories per serving 389
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 406mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Banana-Nut Elvis Wrap
Photo: Melissa Punch
Step 1
Spread 2 tablespoons peanut butter on bottom third of each of wrap, leaving a 2-inch border on each side. Top each wrap with 1/2 of a banana, sliced, and about 2 teaspoons honey. Roll up wrap, slice in half, and serve immediately. Serve with 10 baby carrots on the side.
On-the-Go Alternative: StarKist or Bumble Bee tuna kit and 1 medium pear.