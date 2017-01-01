Banana-Nut Elvis Wrap

Photo: Melissa Punch
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 wrap and 10 baby carrots)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 8 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 4 (6-inch) whole-wheat wraps
  • 2 bananas
  • 8 teaspoons honey
  • 40 baby carrots

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 389
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 406mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread 2 tablespoons peanut butter on bottom third of each of wrap, leaving a 2-inch border on each side. Top each wrap with 1/2 of a banana, sliced, and about 2 teaspoons honey. Roll up wrap, slice in half, and serve immediately. Serve with 10 baby carrots on the side.

Step 2

On-the-Go Alternative: StarKist or Bumble Bee tuna kit and 1 medium pear.

