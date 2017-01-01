Lentil and Chickpea Salad

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad)
Oleana, Cambridge, Massachussets and Ana Sortun
March 2016

Chickpeas and lentils are both high in fiber and protein, and they can help lower cholesterol and improve blood sugar levels.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 yellow onions, peeled and sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 6-8 Swiss chard leaves, julienned (stalks removed)
  • 6 cups water
  • 3/4 cup dried petite green lentils
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses (available at Whole Foods)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 361
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Sodium per serving 612mg
  • Calcium per serving 122mg

How to Make It

Heat a nonstick skillet over high heat; add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add onions to pan; sauté until soft, about 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; add garlic. Cook until onions are caramelized, about 20 minutes. Add Swiss chard leaves; cook until wilted and tender, about 5 minutes. Place 6 cups water in a pan; bring to a boil. Add lentils to pan. Reduce heat, and simmer; cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Add 2 teaspoons salt; let sit 5 minutes to absorb. Drain lentils; cool on a baking sheet. Combine chickpeas, lentils, chard-and-onion mixture, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and 1/8 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

Read More

