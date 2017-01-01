Very Chocolate Milk Shake

This 4-ingredient chocolate milk shake  gets double chocolate flavor from chocolate frozen yogurt and cocoa powder.

Cocoa powder contains more antioxidants than regular chocolate or chocolate syrup, giving this shake a heart-healthy kick.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chocolate low-fat frozen yogurt
  • 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder (such as Scharffen Berger Natural Cocoa Powder)
  • 1 tablespoon agave syrup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 198
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 109mg
  • Calcium per serving 243mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place all ingredients in a blender; purée until smooth.

Step 2

Divide shake between 2 tall glasses; serve with a straw.

