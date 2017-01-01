Lemon Provencal Baked Snapper

Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/2 cup couscous)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Create succulent snapper in just 25 minutes for a super simple entrée. Don''t leave off the lemon!

Snapper and tuna are both strong sources of protein and B vitamins. And fennel, a natural digestive agent, helps stop belly bloat.

 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 small thinly sliced fennel bulb, divided
  • 1/2 small thinly sliced red onion, divided
  • 4 (6-ounce) red snapper or tuna fillets
  • 8 slices fresh lemon
  • 1/2 cup olive-caper simmer sauce
  • 8 fresh tarragon or thyme sprigs
  • 2 cups cooked couscous

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 284
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 60mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 153mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Place 4 (12- x 7-inch) rectangular pieces of parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Step 2

Divide half of fennel and red onion evenly among parchment pieces. Top fennel and red onion with fish, remaining fennel and red onion, 2 lemon slices, 2 tablespoons sauce, and 2 tarragon sprigs; fold up, and crimp parchment paper to form a tight pouch.

Step 3

Bake fish, in middle of oven, until cooked through (about 15 minutes). Place parchment packets on serving plates; open carefully to release steam. Serve fish alongside the couscous.

