- Calories per serving 261
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 735mg
- Calcium per serving 335mg
Spinach-Pesto Lasagna
This hearty meatless lasagna is the perfect weeknight meal that will please the entire family.
Low-fat mozzarella, egg whites, and fresh veggies make this a much healthier alternative to traditional lasagna.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, 2 tablespoons pesto, and egg white; stir well.
Heat 1 tablespoon water in a medium skillet over medium heat; cook spinach until wilted (about 2 minutes), stirring well.
Spread remaining 2 tablespoons pesto in an 8-inch square baking dish; top with 6 wontons, overlapping slightly. Layer half of ricotta mixture evenly over top of wontons; add half of peppers over ricotta mixture.
Top peppers with another 6 wontons, remaining ricotta mixture, half of spinach, and remaining peppers. Top peppers with remaining 6 wontons and spinach. Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan; cover tightly with foil.
Bake lasagna, in middle of oven, until cheese is melted and bubbly (about 20 minutes). Let stand 10 minutes. Cut into 6 equal-size pieces.