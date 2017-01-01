Spinach-Pesto Lasagna

Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
22 Mins
Total Time
32 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1/6 of lasagna)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This hearty meatless lasagna is the perfect weeknight meal that will please the entire family.

Low-fat mozzarella, egg whites, and fresh veggies make this a much healthier alternative to traditional lasagna.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 4 tablespoons pesto, divided
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
  • 1 (5-ounce) box baby spinach
  • 18 wonton wrappers (1 package)
  • 1 (8-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tablespoons finely shredded Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 261
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 735mg
  • Calcium per serving 335mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, 2 tablespoons pesto, and egg white; stir well.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon water in a medium skillet over medium heat; cook spinach until wilted (about 2 minutes), stirring well.

Step 4

Spread remaining 2 tablespoons pesto in an 8-inch square baking dish; top with 6 wontons, overlapping slightly. Layer half of ricotta mixture evenly over top of wontons; add half of peppers over ricotta mixture.

Step 5

Top peppers with another 6 wontons, remaining ricotta mixture, half of spinach, and remaining peppers. Top peppers with remaining 6 wontons and spinach. Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan; cover tightly with foil.

Step 6

Bake lasagna, in middle of oven, until cheese is melted and bubbly (about 20 minutes). Let stand 10 minutes. Cut into 6 equal-size pieces.

