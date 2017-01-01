Asparagus and Zucchini Pizza (So-Slimming Slice)

Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes.

Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.

Low-cal veggies star on this slice. Parmesan shavings add just enough of a salty bite without much added fat.

 

Ingredients

  • 8 asparagus spears (about 6 ounces)
  • Prebaked pizza crust
  • 1 cup thinly sliced zucchini
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) shaved fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 142
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 252mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Break off and discard ends of asparagus spears; slice spears diagonally, crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces. Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan; top with thinly sliced zucchini. Sprinkle with asparagus pieces; drizzle with olive oil. Bake 10-12 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Top with fresh lemon juice, fresh thyme leaves, and shaved fresh Parmesan cheese. Cut into 8 slices; serve.

