Three-Cheese Pizza (For Cheese Lovers)

Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes.

Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.

Part-skim ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan make a flavorful cheese topping with less fat than your average slice.

 

Ingredients

  • prebaked pizza crust
  • 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 3/4 cup grated part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 tablespoon truffle or extra-virgin olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 180
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 290mg
  • Calcium per serving 143mg

How to Make It

Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan. Dollop ricotta cheese evenly over crust. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh thyme leaves. Bake 8 minutes or until top is golden brown and cheese is melted. Drizzle with truffle or extra-virgin olive oil. Cut into 8 slices; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up