- Calories per serving 161
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 43mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 264mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Shrimp and Garlic Pizza (Instant Get-Together)
Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes.
Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.
Shrimp is a rich source of lean protein and vitamin B12. Serve with a salad and a bottle of pinot grigio.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Slice shrimp in half horizontally. Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan. Combine olive oil and minced garlic in a small bowl; brush oil mixture onto crust. Top crust with halved shrimp, halved grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese. Bake 10-12 minutes or until shrimp are cooked through. Cut into 8 slices; serve.