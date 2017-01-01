- Calories per serving 168
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 345mg
- Calcium per serving 60mg
Chicken Sausage and Potato Pizza (Comfort-Food Pie)
Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes.
Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.
This comfort food pie packs a powerful protein-carb combo to leave you full and satisfied.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan; top evenly with very thinly sliced new potatoes. Top potatoes with sliced chicken sausage. Sprinkle with fontina cheese and finely chopped rosemary. Bake 10 minutes or until top is golden brown and potatoes are tender. Cut into 8 slices; serve.