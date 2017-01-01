Infused Four Citrus Vodka

Lori Powell
March 2016

This recipe goes with Citrus Drop

Ingredients

  • 1 (750-milliliter) bottle vodka
  • 1 small Rio Star grapefruit
  • 1 tangerine
  • 1 Meyer lemon (or 1 regular lemon)
  • 2 Key limes (or 1 regular lime)

How to Make It

Pour vodka into a well-cleaned 1 1/4- to 1 1/2-liter glass jar with lid. Thoroughly wash rinds of the grapefruit, tangerine, Meyer lemon, and Key limes. Slice fruit; add to jar (fruit should be completely immersed in vodka). Seal tightly; store in a cool (50-60°), dark, dry place. Let infuse 3-5 days (depending on taste; flavor will intensify over time), shaking container once a day. Strain vodka through a coffee filter or cheesecloth-lined strainer into a well-cleaned bottle or jar. Cover; store in the refrigerator or freezer for up to 4 months.

