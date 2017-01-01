Light Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Photo: Dasha Wright
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
24 Mins
Yield
Makes 36-40 cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Make each cookie super-satisfying by adding dried fruit and chopped or sliced nuts. Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, and using whole-wheat flour adds fiber and more nutrients!

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 6 ounces good-quality dark-chocolate chunks (60-70% cocoa solids), such as Scharffen Berger
  • 3/4 cup dried cherries
  • 1 cup sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 104
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 31mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine butter and sugars; beat with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add oil and eggs; beat until creamy. Stir in vanilla.

Step 3

In a medium bowl, combine flours, baking powder, and salt. Add flour mixture to butter mixture; stir well. Gently fold in chocolate, cherries, and almonds.

Step 4

Scoop batter by heaping tablespoons onto 2 baking sheets covered with parchment paper. Bake cookies in 2 batches in upper and lower third of oven until golden on top and bottom (12-15 minutes). Transfer cookies on parchment paper to a wire rack; cool (cookies will crisp as they cool). Store cookies at room temperature in an airtight container (they will keep for up to 4 days).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up