Roman-Style Polenta Gnocchi

Photo: Dasha Wright
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3 polenta rounds, 1/2 cup sauce)
Nate Appleman
March 2016

Enjoy the taste and texture of this light version of a traditional dish. Polenta, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, oregano, and basil are considered some of Italian cuisine’s healthiest ingredients.

 

 

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • 1 (16-ounce) tube polenta
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 4 ounces chopped fresh mozzarella
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Garnish: chopped basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 245
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 26mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 688mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Lightly coat an 8- x 10-inch baking dish with olive oil. Slice polenta into 1/2-inch-thick slices; arrange slices in a single layer in baking dish. Heat a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat; add 1 tablespoon olive oil and crushed garlic clove to pan. Cook until the garlic is soft (2-3 minutes). Add crushed tomatoes, dried oregano, salt, and 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and cook until thick (about 10 minutes). Spoon tomato sauce over polenta; sprinkle with fresh mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Bake until bubbly and golden (20-25 minutes). Garnish with chopped basil; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up