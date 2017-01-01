Baked Polenta with Garlic and Parmesan Crostini

Preheat oven to 375°. Place peeled garlic cloves and olive oil in a pot over medium heat; cook until garlic is soft (5-6 minutes). Remove from heat; set aside. Bring milk to a boil; remove from heat. Add polenta to pan; mash until smooth. Add egg, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, butter, crushed red pepper, salt, and pepper to pan; bring to boil. Reduce heat, and cook until thick (about 5 minutes). Transfer into 6 (6-ounce) ramekins; sprinkle each with 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons Parmesan cheese. Bake 15 minutes. To make crostini: Cut 1/4 baguette into 12 slices; drizzle evenly with the garlic oil, and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon Parmesan. Bake 2-3 minutes. Top each ramekin with 3 garlic cloves. Sprinkle ramekins evenly with a total of 1 tablespoon chopped parsley; serve with 2 crostini.