Baked Polenta with Garlic and Parmesan Crostini

Photo: Dasha Wright
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 ramekin, 2 crostini)
Marc Forgione
March 2016

The carbs and fiber in eggs and polenta make this side dish rich and filling.

Ingredients

  • 18 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 3/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups fat-free milk
  • 1 (16-ounce) tube polenta, crumbled
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/2 tablespoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 1/4 cups Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 baguette
  • 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 243
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 56mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 688mg
  • Calcium per serving 278mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°. Place peeled garlic cloves and olive oil in a pot over medium heat; cook until garlic is soft (5-6 minutes). Remove from heat; set aside. Bring milk to a boil; remove from heat. Add polenta to pan; mash until smooth. Add egg, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, butter, crushed red pepper, salt, and pepper to pan; bring to boil. Reduce heat, and cook until thick (about 5 minutes). Transfer into 6 (6-ounce) ramekins; sprinkle each with 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons Parmesan cheese. Bake 15 minutes. To make crostini: Cut 1/4 baguette into 12 slices; drizzle evenly with the garlic oil, and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon Parmesan. Bake 2-3 minutes. Top each ramekin with 3 garlic cloves. Sprinkle ramekins evenly with a total of 1 tablespoon chopped parsley; serve with 2 crostini.

