- Calories per serving 243
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 56mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 688mg
- Calcium per serving 278mg
Baked Polenta with Garlic and Parmesan Crostini
The carbs and fiber in eggs and polenta make this side dish rich and filling.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Place peeled garlic cloves and olive oil in a pot over medium heat; cook until garlic is soft (5-6 minutes). Remove from heat; set aside. Bring milk to a boil; remove from heat. Add polenta to pan; mash until smooth. Add egg, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, butter, crushed red pepper, salt, and pepper to pan; bring to boil. Reduce heat, and cook until thick (about 5 minutes). Transfer into 6 (6-ounce) ramekins; sprinkle each with 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons Parmesan cheese. Bake 15 minutes. To make crostini: Cut 1/4 baguette into 12 slices; drizzle evenly with the garlic oil, and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon Parmesan. Bake 2-3 minutes. Top each ramekin with 3 garlic cloves. Sprinkle ramekins evenly with a total of 1 tablespoon chopped parsley; serve with 2 crostini.