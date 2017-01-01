Parmesan, Parsley, and Maldon Salt Popcorn

Photo: Dasha Wright
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups)
March 2016
March 2016

Parmesan easily replaces added butter and salt, keeping this popcorn treat a snack low in sodium and fat.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 18 cups popped popcorn
  • 4 tablespoons truffle oil
  • 1 cup grated fresh Parmesan
  • 2 teaspoons sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 173
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 745mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine freshly popped popcorn and truffle oil, drizzling until all kernels are lightly coated. Add grated Parmesan, tossing well (continue to mix the popcorn to prevent cheese from clumping). Top with salt and parsley.

