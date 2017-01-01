Vanilla and Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn

Photo: Dasha Wright
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups)
March 2016

Popcorn is a healthy alternative to snacks like potato chips, candy, or cookies. Low in calories and high in fiber, this sweet and salty treat is guilt-free.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 2-3 vanilla beans, sliced lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  • 18 cups popped popcorn
  • Pinch of sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 203
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 21mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a small saucepan over low heat; add butter and vanilla beans. Cook over low heat until butter takes on vanilla aroma (about 15-20 minutes). Strain butter; keep warm.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine sugars and cinnamon; set aside. In a large bowl, toss popcorn while drizzling with 1/4 cup vanilla butter (reserve remaining vanilla butter to use on toast or muffins). Sprinkle popcorn with dry mixture; toss. Sprinkle with sea salt.

