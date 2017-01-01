- Calories per serving 203
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 21mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Vanilla and Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn
Photo: Dasha Wright
Popcorn is a healthy alternative to snacks like potato chips, candy, or cookies. Low in calories and high in fiber, this sweet and salty treat is guilt-free.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a small saucepan over low heat; add butter and vanilla beans. Cook over low heat until butter takes on vanilla aroma (about 15-20 minutes). Strain butter; keep warm.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine sugars and cinnamon; set aside. In a large bowl, toss popcorn while drizzling with 1/4 cup vanilla butter (reserve remaining vanilla butter to use on toast or muffins). Sprinkle popcorn with dry mixture; toss. Sprinkle with sea salt.