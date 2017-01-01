Shrimp with Feta, Radish, Watercress, and Mint

Photo: Dasha Wright
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
3 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad mixture, 5 shrimp, and 2 teaspoons dressing)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Detox never tasted so delicious. Shrimp is high in protein and very low in fat. Plus, fennel freshens your breath, soothes winter coughs, and can even slim and trim your waistline.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 20)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 1 small bunch watercress, tough stems discarded
  • 1 small fennel bulb, halved, cored, and thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
  • 5 thinly sliced radishes
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 188
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 139mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 416mg
  • Calcium per serving 166mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add shrimp and fennel seeds to pan. Cook until shrimp are opaque, turning often (about 3 minutes). Remove pan from heat; toss shrimp with 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine watercress, fennel, radishes, remaining olive oil, and remaining lemon juice, tossing well.

Step 3

Divide salad among 4 plates; top each evenly with shrimp, mint, and cheese.

