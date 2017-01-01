- Calories per serving 269
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 42g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 98mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 188mg
- Calcium per serving 101mg
Bahamian-Spiced Chicken with Yogurt-Cilantro Sauce
If you want less heat in the sauce, omit the habañero pepper.
Enjoy a dish with citrus and spice; low in fat, but high in flavor. Orange and lime juice, chili powder, and coriander give lean protein chicken some heat, while reduced-fat Greek yogurt cools your palette.
How to Make It
Combine juices and next 7 ingredients (through habañero) in a medium baking dish; whisk well. Add chicken breasts, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.
While chicken marinates, combine yogurt and next 6 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl; refrigerate until ready to serve.
Heat a grill, grill pan, or nonstick sauté pan over high heat. Remove chicken from marinade; pat dry with paper towels. If using a grill or grill pan, brush chicken on both sides with oil. If using a nonstick pan, heat oil over high heat until oil begins to shimmer. Cook chicken until golden on both sides and cooked through (about 4 1/2 minutes on each side). Serve with sauce.