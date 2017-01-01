- Calories per serving 321
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 772mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Pepper-Crusted Steak with Mustard-Mint Sauce
Strip steaks are a great source of protein, B vitamins, and minerals. Watch your portion size, though, and make sure to trim off the fat!
How to Make It
Combine mustard, honey, horseradish, mint, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; whisk well. Let mustard mixture sit at room temperature to allow flavors to meld (about 15 minutes).
Combine remaining salt and pepper in a shallow dish; press both sides of steaks into mixture. Heat oil in a nonstick pan over high heat until oil begins to shimmer. Place steak in pan; cook until a crust has formed (about 4-5 minutes). Turn steaks over; continue cooking until desired degree of doneness (about 3 minutes for rare, 4 minutes for medium-rare, and 5 minutes for medium). Remove steaks from pan; let rest 5 minutes before serving. Serve steaks with mustard sauce.