Pepper-Crusted Steak with Mustard-Mint Sauce

Photo: Dasha Wright
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 6 ounces steak and 2 tablespoons sauce)
Bobby Flay
March 2016

Strip steaks are a great source of protein, B vitamins, and minerals. Watch your portion size, though, and make sure to trim off the fat!

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 heaping tablespoons prepared horseradish, drained
  • 6 mint leaves, finely chopped (1 tablespoon)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, divided
  • 2 1/4 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 2 (12-ounce) New York strip steaks, trimmed and cut in half
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 321
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 772mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine mustard, honey, horseradish, mint, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; whisk well. Let mustard mixture sit at room temperature to allow flavors to meld (about 15 minutes).

Step 2

Combine remaining salt and pepper in a shallow dish; press both sides of steaks into mixture. Heat oil in a nonstick pan over high heat until oil begins to shimmer. Place steak in pan; cook until a crust has formed (about 4-5 minutes). Turn steaks over; continue cooking until desired degree of doneness (about 3 minutes for rare, 4 minutes for medium-rare, and 5 minutes for medium). Remove steaks from pan; let rest 5 minutes before serving. Serve steaks with mustard sauce.

