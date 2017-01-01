- Calories per serving 558
- Fat per serving 29g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 14g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 41g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 522mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
Spanish Spice-Rubbed Lamb Tenderloin with Farro Salad
Lamb, a tender variety of red meat, is rich in selenium. Deficiencies in this mineral have been shown to double the occurrence of asthma attacks. It’s also a great source of protein and amino acids.
How to Make It
Heat a medium saucepan over high heat. Add water, farro, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and continue cooking until farro is tender (about 30 minutes). Drain well, then transfer the farro to a large bowl.
Add olive oil, vinegar, mint, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to farro; toss well. Top with the goat cheese and pine nuts; set aside.
Combine paprika, cumin, mustard, fennel, and remaining salt and pepper in a small bowl; whisk well.
Press each side of lamb chops into spice rub. Heat canola oil in a large nonstick sauté pan over high heat until oil begins to shimmer. Place lamb in pan; cook until golden and a crust has formed (2-3 minutes). Turn lamb over and continue cooking about 3-4 minutes. Remove lamb from pan; let rest 5 minutes.