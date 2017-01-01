Spanish Spice-Rubbed Lamb Tenderloin with Farro Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a medium saucepan over high heat. Add water, farro, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and continue cooking until farro is tender (about 30 minutes). Drain well, then transfer the farro to a large bowl.

Step 2 Add olive oil, vinegar, mint, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to farro; toss well. Top with the goat cheese and pine nuts; set aside.

Step 3 Combine paprika, cumin, mustard, fennel, and remaining salt and pepper in a small bowl; whisk well.