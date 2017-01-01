- Calories per serving 181
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 168mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 440mg
- Calcium per serving 55mg
Roasted Shrimp with Smoked Chile Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp is low in calories and saturated fat and loaded with protein and vitamins. Chipotle chili and limejuice give the dish a spicy kick.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Combine tomatoes, garlic, and 1 tablespoon olive oil on a baking sheet; toss well. Sprinkle with half of the salt and pepper. Roast until tomatoes are completely softened and garlic is golden brown (about 25 minutes). Transfer mixture to food processor. Add chipotle, horseradish, lime juice, and lime zest; process until smooth. Add honey and cilantro; pulse 2-3 times or until combined.
On a separate baking sheet, combine shrimp and remaining olive oil; toss well. Sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper. Roast until golden and just cooked through, turning once (about 8 minutes). Place shrimp in individual glasses; serve with sauce.