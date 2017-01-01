Chili-Spiked Pita Chips

Photo: Jim Bathie
Yield
1 serving (serving size: 6 pita chips)
March 2016

Forget the oily chips! Snack on fibrous whole-grain pitas with a spicy twist. Chili powder is said to have an anti-inflammatory effect, which may help relieve pain.

Ingredients

  • 1 whole-grain pita
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 330mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Coat pita with cooking spray; sprinkle with chili powder. Cut pita into 6 triangles; place on a baking sheet. In toaster oven or broiler, toast 5 minutes or until crunchy, turning once.

