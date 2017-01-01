- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 330mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Chili-Spiked Pita Chips
Photo: Jim Bathie
Forget the oily chips! Snack on fibrous whole-grain pitas with a spicy twist. Chili powder is said to have an anti-inflammatory effect, which may help relieve pain.
How to Make It
Coat pita with cooking spray; sprinkle with chili powder. Cut pita into 6 triangles; place on a baking sheet. In toaster oven or broiler, toast 5 minutes or until crunchy, turning once.
