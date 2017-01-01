- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 420mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Garlic and Herb Yogurt Dip
Photo: Jim Bathie
Low-fat yogurt mixed with garlic, chives, dill, and lemon tastes just as good as typical dips, without added calories and fat.
How to Make It
In a small bowl, combine Greek yogurt, minced garlic clove, chopped chives, salt, pepper, dried dill, and lemon juice; serve with baked potato chips.
The CarbLovers Diet