- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 40mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters
Photo: Jim Bathie
These healthy, 4-ingredient cookies are perfect for on-the-go snacks or for packing in a lunch bag.
Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, oats are filled with fiber, and peanut butter gives you a delicious dose of protein.
Place peanut butter, milk, and semisweet chocolate chips in a saucepan; cook over low heat until chips melt (about 3 minutes). Stir in oats; remove from heat. With a spoon or melon baller, drop 8 ball-shaped portions on a wax paper-lined baking sheet; let set in refrigerator 10 minutes before serving.
