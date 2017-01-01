- Calories per serving 172
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 268mg
- Calcium per serving 150mg
Goat Cheese Fondue
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
When compared to cow milk products like cream cheese (a popular ingredient in many dips), goat cheese is lower in fat, calories, and cholesterol. It also provides more calcium and fewer carbs.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat a small saucepan over low heat; add goat cheese and skim milk. Bring to a simmer, whisking until goat cheese is melted. Add butter, whisking well. Season with salt, pepper, and freshly ground cumin; stir in chopped chives and minced shallots. Serve with raw vegetables.