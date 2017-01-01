Warm Salad of Kabocha and Goat Cheese with Currants

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 toast and 3/4 cup salad)
Anita Lo
March 2016

A sprinkle of dried currants adds vitamins A and C to this flavorful salad.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 (6-ounce) kabocha squash
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 thin baguette slices, toasted
  • 1 (4-ounce) package goat cheese
  • 3 cups frisée lettuce
  • 1 teaspoon chopped chives
  • 1 tablespoon dried currants
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • Garnish: 4 teaspoons toasted pumpkin seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 201
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 345mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 500°. Cut kabocha squash into 1-inch cubes; place in bowl. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper, tossing well. Place squash on a baking sheet; roast until edges are lightly browned and soft (15 minutes). Preheat broiler. Cover each baguette slice with 1/4 of goat cheese. Broil until browned and soft (2 minutes). Place squash, frisée lettuce, chopped chives, currants, red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in bowl; toss. Divide among 4 plates; top with toast. Garnish each with 1 teaspoon toasted pumpkin seeds; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up