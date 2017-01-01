Holiday Fruit and Nut Bark

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
5 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes about 10 servings (serving size: 1 piece)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Bark should be kept in an airtight container in the fridge or a cool room. It will keep for up to 3 weeks.

This treat is tasty and loaded with nutrients. Both dark chocolate and cherries are chock-full of antioxidants, and pistachios are a good source of vitamins A, B, and C, and iron.

 

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup dried cherries
  • 1/2 cup unsalted pistachios
  • 1/4 cup chopped crystallized ginger
  • 7 ounces dark chocolate (60-70% cocoa solids), chopped into chunks

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 189
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 21mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine cherries, pistachios, and ginger in a medium bowl, stirring well. Line baking sheet with heavy-duty foil; chill pan.

Step 2

Place chocolate in a double boiler or a heatproof bowl; cook over simmering water until chocolate is melted, stirring frequently (about 5 minutes). Stir in half of fruit mixture; spread onto prepared pan. Using a rubber spatula, spread chocolate mixture evenly into an 11- x 9-inch rectangle. Immediately sprinkle the remaining fruit mixture evenly over top of the chocolate mixture; chill (about 10 minutes).

Step 3

Break into 10 (3-inch) pieces; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up