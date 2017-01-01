Snow Peas + Wasabi Sesame Seeds

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Snow peas and radishes are both dense with vitamins B and C, potassium, folate, and fiber. Wasabi sesame seeds give these veggies a rich, nutty flavor with spicy undertones.

Ingredients

  • 24 snow peas
  • 1/2 cup whipped chive cream cheese, such as Philadelphia brand
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Thin radish slices
  • Wasabi sesame seeds, such as Roland brand

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 38
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 67mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Remove outer string from snow peas; make a slit at top edge of each, and gently open (do not pull apart). In a small bowl, combine whipped chive cream cheese and freshly ground black pepper, stirring well; spoon into a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag. Snip off 1 corner of bag; pipe cream cheese mixture into snow peas. Place 2-3 thin radish slices into cream cheese mixture; sprinkle with wasabi sesame seeds.

