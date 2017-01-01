- Calories per serving 38
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 67mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Snow Peas + Wasabi Sesame Seeds
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Snow peas and radishes are both dense with vitamins B and C, potassium, folate, and fiber. Wasabi sesame seeds give these veggies a rich, nutty flavor with spicy undertones.
How to Make It
Remove outer string from snow peas; make a slit at top edge of each, and gently open (do not pull apart). In a small bowl, combine whipped chive cream cheese and freshly ground black pepper, stirring well; spoon into a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag. Snip off 1 corner of bag; pipe cream cheese mixture into snow peas. Place 2-3 thin radish slices into cream cheese mixture; sprinkle with wasabi sesame seeds.