Shrimp + Prosciutto

Yield
Makes about 12 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Shrimp is low in fat and calories and is one of few foods high in vitamin D. Paired with prosciutto in a bit of lime juice, this zesty appetizer won’t disappoint.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound large frozen shrimp, thawed and peeled
  • 1/2 cup orange marmalade
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 6 ounces sliced prosciutto

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 89
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 454mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine shrimp, peeled, orange marmalade, and fresh lime juice, tossing well. Marinate 15 minutes in refrigerator; preheat broiler. Cut prosciutto into thin strips; wrap 1 strip around middle of each shrimp coated with marinade. Broil shrimp, 6 inches from heat, about 2-3 minutes; serve immediately.

