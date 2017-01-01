- Calories per serving 161
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 137mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Potato Chips + Truffle Oil
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Baked in your own oven and drizzled with light truffle oil, these chips can satisfy salt cravings without adding saturated fat.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Empty bag of potato chips onto a large sheet pan, spreading them evenly. Bake chips, in middle of oven, until 1 shade darker (about 6-8 minutes). Transfer chips to a serving bowl, and drizzle with truffle oil. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper. Immediately toss well to coat. Serve warm or at room temperature.