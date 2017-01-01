Potato Chips + Truffle Oil

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 11 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Baked in your own oven and drizzled with light truffle oil, these chips can satisfy salt cravings without adding saturated fat.

Ingredients

  • 1 (11-ounce) bag potato chips
  • 2 tablespoons truffle oil
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 161
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 137mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Empty bag of potato chips onto a large sheet pan, spreading them evenly. Bake chips, in middle of oven, until 1 shade darker (about 6-8 minutes). Transfer chips to a serving bowl, and drizzle with truffle oil. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper. Immediately toss well to coat. Serve warm or at room temperature.

