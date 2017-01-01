Phyllo Shells + Fig Jam

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 15 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Low-fat goat cheese and vitamin-rich fig jam practically melt in your mouth in this low-cal pastry appetizer. 

 

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 30 mini phyllo shells, such as Athen's (from 2 boxes)
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons black pepper goat cheese
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon fig jam
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 107
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 96mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 300°. Fill each of mini phyllo shells with 1 teaspoon black pepper goat cheese and 1/2 teaspoon fig jam; arrange on a baking sheet. Bake, in middle of oven, until cheese is melted (about 3 minutes). Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper.

