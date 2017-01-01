- Calories per serving 58
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 276mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Olives + Preserved Lemon
Get your meal going with proteins, nutrients, and antioxidants found in this tangy, bite-sized starter.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine olives, rosemary, olive oil, and preserved lemon rind, tossing well.