Olives + Preserved Lemon

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Get your meal going with proteins, nutrients, and antioxidants found in this tangy, bite-sized starter. 

 

Ingredients

  • 3 cups mixed olives
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons slivered store-bought preserved lemon rind

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 58
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 276mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine olives, rosemary, olive oil, and preserved lemon rind, tossing well.

