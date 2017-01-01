- Calories per serving 65
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 158mg
- Calcium per serving 1mg
Flatbread Crackers + Taramasalata
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Small amounts of this tasty spread add a lush flavor to fiber-rich whole-grain crackers. Chopped cucumbers are practically calorie-free and top off each bite with vitamins and nutrients.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Top each cracker with 1 teaspoon taramasalata. Top each with 1/2 teaspoon chopped cucumber and a dill sprig.