Flatbread Crackers + Taramasalata

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Small amounts of this tasty spread add a lush flavor to fiber-rich whole-grain crackers. Chopped cucumbers are practically calorie-free and top off each bite with vitamins and nutrients.

 

Ingredients

  • 24 crackers
  • 1/2 cup store-bought light taramasalata (Greek-style carp-caviar spread), such as Krinos brand
  • 1/4 cup chopped cucumber
  • 24 dill sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 65
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 158mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Top each cracker with 1 teaspoon taramasalata. Top each with 1/2 teaspoon chopped cucumber and a dill sprig.

