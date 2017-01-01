- Calories per serving 125
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Minted Gin Froths
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
For a refreshing cocktail, look no further. Fresh mint, lime seltzer, gin and agave nectar are all the ingredients you need to create an amazing signature drink.
Enjoy this cocktail without guilt. Mixing gin with seltzer instead of tonic cuts around 100 calories. Mint sprigs as a garnish give it a cool, refreshing taste.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Crush mint sprigs with your fingers; place into an ice-filled rocks glass. Pour gin, chilled lime seltzer, and agave nectar, stirring well; serve immediately.