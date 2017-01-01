Orecchiette with White Beans and Pesto

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. While pasta cooks, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and minced garlic to skillet; cook until garlic is fragrant. Add beans and chopped plum tomatoes; reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally (about 5-7 minutes). Drain pasta; add to bean mixture. Add pesto to bean mixture; toss to combine. Divide evenly among 4 serving dishes; top each serving with 1 tablespoon shredded Parmesan cheese.