- Calories per serving 420
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 63g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 360mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Orecchiette with White Beans and Pesto
White kidney beans are packed with folate, fiber, and protein. They're great for digestion and an easy meat replacement.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. While pasta cooks, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and minced garlic to skillet; cook until garlic is fragrant. Add beans and chopped plum tomatoes; reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally (about 5-7 minutes). Drain pasta; add to bean mixture. Add pesto to bean mixture; toss to combine. Divide evenly among 4 serving dishes; top each serving with 1 tablespoon shredded Parmesan cheese.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook