- Calories per serving 433
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 29mg
- Sodium per serving 528mg
Baked Two-Cheese Penne with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
You'll love this twist on traditional macaroni and cheese, and so will your kids. Cheese adds fat-burning CLA.
Resistant Starch: 2g
How to Make It
Heat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat; add pasta, and cook 7 minutes or until al dente. Drain and set aside.
Reduce heat to medium, and add olive oil to pan. Add flour, salt, and pepper; cook 12 minutes until flour begin to brown. Stir in milk, 1/2 cup at a time, whisking well to ensure a smooth sauce. Stir in cheeses; whisk until completely melted. Stir in cooked pasta. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.
Top pasta mixture with panko; bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until top begins to brown and cheese is bubbly.
While pasta mixture bakes, place roasted bell pepper and yogurt in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Cut baked pasta evenly into 4 pieces, and place on 4 serving dishes; drizzle each serving with roasted red pepper sauce.
