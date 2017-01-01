Baked Two-Cheese Penne with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1/4 of penne and 2 tablespoons sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

You'll love this twist on traditional macaroni and cheese, and so will your kids. Cheese adds fat-burning CLA.

Resistant Starch: 2g

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup uncooked whole-wheat penne
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 ounce smoked Gouda, shredded (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 ounces fontina cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • 1/2 cup roasted red bell pepper
  • 1 tablespoon plain low-fat Greek yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 433
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 29mg
  • Sodium per serving 528mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 2

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat; add pasta, and cook 7 minutes or until al dente. Drain and set aside.

Step 3

Reduce heat to medium, and add olive oil to pan. Add flour, salt, and pepper; cook 12 minutes until flour begin to brown. Stir in milk, 1/2 cup at a time, whisking well to ensure a smooth sauce. Stir in cheeses; whisk until completely melted. Stir in cooked pasta. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish.

Step 4

Top pasta mixture with panko; bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until top begins to brown and cheese is bubbly.

Step 5

While pasta mixture bakes, place roasted bell pepper and yogurt in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Cut baked pasta evenly into 4 pieces, and place on 4 serving dishes; drizzle each serving with roasted red pepper sauce.

The CarbLovers Diet

