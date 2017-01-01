Banana & Almond Butter Toast

Prep Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
March 2016

This breakfast option couldn't be simpler, but it packs a nutritional wallop. The rye bread and banana will get you halfway to your daily Resistant Starch goal, and the almond butter adds metabolism-boosting MUFAs.

Resistant Starch: 5.6g

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 1 slice rye bread, toasted
  • 1 banana, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 280
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 260mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread almond butter on toast.

Step 2

Top with banana slices.

Step 3

Watch the video: Banana & Almond Butter Toast  

