Chili-Glazed Salmon

Yield
4 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Friends coming to dinner tonight? Throwing a last-minute cocktail party? Grab a few grocery store items and dress them way up with these brilliant insider tricks.

Strengthen your palette – and immune system – with this zesty fish.  Salmon is an awesome source of protein and omega 3 fatty acids.

Ingredients

  • Prepared foods:
  • 4 (6-ounce) cooked salmon fillets
  • Sauce aisle:
  • Bottle of chili sauce (such as Annie Chun's Go Chu Jang Korean Sweet & Spicy Sauce)
  • Lower-sodium soy sauce
  • Produce:
  • Fresh ginger
  • Scallions

How to Make It

Fab it up: Preheat oven to 425°. Combine 1/4 cup chili sauce, 1 teaspoon lower sodium soy sauce, 1 tablespoon freshly grated peeled fresh ginger, and 1 tablespoon chopped scallions. Spread sauce evenly over salmon fillets; place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake just until heated through and golden on top (about 5-10 minutes).

