Chili-Glazed Salmon
Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Friends coming to dinner tonight? Throwing a last-minute cocktail party? Grab a few grocery store items and dress them way up with these brilliant insider tricks.
Strengthen your palette – and immune system – with this zesty fish. Salmon is an awesome source of protein and omega 3 fatty acids.
How to Make It
Fab it up: Preheat oven to 425°. Combine 1/4 cup chili sauce, 1 teaspoon lower sodium soy sauce, 1 tablespoon freshly grated peeled fresh ginger, and 1 tablespoon chopped scallions. Spread sauce evenly over salmon fillets; place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake just until heated through and golden on top (about 5-10 minutes).