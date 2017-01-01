Mocha Phyllo Cups

In a saucepan, combine milk, instant pudding mix, and instant espresso, stirring with a whisk; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; transfer to bowl. Cover surface of pudding with plastic wrap; chill 1-4 hours. Preheat oven to 400°. Unwrap thawed phyllo dough. Lay 1 piece on counter; lightly coat with cooking spray. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon sugar. Lay second sheet on top of first; repeat steps with remaining phyllo. Cut dough into 8 rectangles; fit into ungreased muffin cups. Bake 10 minutes; remove from oven. Cool 10 minutes. Remove cups from pan; cool completely. Spoon pudding into cups; top each with 1 teaspoon fat-free whipped topping.