Mocha Phyllo Cups

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Sandra Lee
March 2016

Compared to other pastries, phyllo dough is much lower in cholesterol. Enjoy a guiltless treat by filling the cups with low-fat, sugar-free pudding and low-fat whip cream topping.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups fat-free milk
  • 1 (1.4-ounce) box fat-free, sugarfree chocolate instant pudding mix
  • 1 tablespoon instant espresso
  • 3 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon sugar, divided
  • Fat-free whipped topping

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 80
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 383mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

In a saucepan, combine milk, instant pudding mix, and instant espresso, stirring with a whisk; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; transfer to bowl. Cover surface of pudding with plastic wrap; chill 1-4 hours. Preheat oven to 400°. Unwrap thawed phyllo dough. Lay 1 piece on counter; lightly coat with cooking spray. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon sugar. Lay second sheet on top of first; repeat steps with remaining phyllo. Cut dough into 8 rectangles; fit into ungreased muffin cups. Bake 10 minutes; remove from oven. Cool 10 minutes. Remove cups from pan; cool completely. Spoon pudding into cups; top each with 1 teaspoon fat-free whipped topping.

