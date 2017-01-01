- Calories per serving 166
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 569mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Vegetable Pizza Crisp
The veggies atop this pie will have you begging for more, but won’t add inches to your waste line. Fiberous bell peppers and sun-dried tomatoes don’t need the extra calories to fill you up.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add olive oil to pan. Place onion in pan; sauté until caramelized (20-25 minutes), stirring frequently. Cut 4 sheets phyllo dough in half. Lightly coat 1 piece with cooking spray; place on baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Place another phyllo half on top of the first; coat with cooking spray. Repeat until all sheets are stacked and coated. Bake until golden and crispy (10-12 minutes); cool. Top phyllo with blue cheese crumbles, sautéed onion, roasted bell peppers, and chopped sun-dried tomatoes. Top with baby arugula. Cut into 8 slices; serve.