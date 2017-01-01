Endive, Pear, and Blue Cheese Salad

Photo: Melissa Punch/bigleo.com; Styling: Scott Horne/bigleo.com
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 2 1/4 cups salad and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 22 minutes; Total time: 42 minutes.

This unique, savory dish offers a healthy dose of vitamins and good fats. Perfect for a heart-healthy diet!

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup walnuts, halved
  • 1 (1-ounce) slice rye bread, cubed
  • 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, chopped
  • 1 small garlic clove, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3 assorted firm-ripe pears, such as Bosc, Anjou, or Bartlett
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk (1%)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 ounces crumbled blue cheese, divided
  • 1 1/4 pounds endive, trimmed and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 235
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 310mg
  • Calcium per serving 202mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. On a small baking sheet, combine walnuts, bread cubes, rosemary, garlic, and olive oil; toss well. Toast until fragrant (5-6 minutes); let cool.

Step 2

Halve, core, and slice pears. In a small bowl, combine pear slices and 1 teaspoon lemon juice; toss well.

Step 3

In another small bowl, combine remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice, buttermilk, Worcestershire, pepper, and half of blue cheese.

Step 4

Arrange endive on plate or platter with pears. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and walnut mixture; drizzle with dressing.

