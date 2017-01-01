- Calories per serving 260
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 55mg
- Calcium per serving 84mg
Ultimate Apple Pie
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 40 minutes.
By wrapping heart-healthy apples in whole-wheat dough, this recipe allows you to bake a pie with a much lower calorie count. Light cream cheese keeps each bite soft and delicious.
How to Make It
Place flours, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a food processor; pulse 15-20 times. Add butter and cream cheese; pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add water and lemon juice; pulse just until dough forms.
Transfer dough to a floured surface; form into a disk. Separate disk into 2 halves; wrap both tightly in plastic wrap. Chill at least 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 375°. Coat a 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray. Turn 1 dough half out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 13-inch round; transfer to parchment paper. Cover and refrigerate. Fit remaining circle of dough into pie plate; trim edge, leaving a 1/2-inch overhang. Using a fork, lightly pierce dough all over; chill until firm (about 20 minutes), or freeze 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine apples and next 7 ingredients (through nutmeg). Spoon filling into dough in pie plate; top with chilled dough. Fold overhang under edge of bottom dough; crimp overlap decoratively. Brush egg over dough; bake in middle of oven 40-50 minutes or until crust is golden and apples are tender. Let cool. Cut into 8 slices, top with 1/4 cup ice cream; serve.