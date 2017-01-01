- Calories per serving 260
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 261mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Sweet Potato Gratin
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 58 minutes; Total Time: 1 hour and 18 minutes.
Sweet potatoes are not only delicious – they’re loaded with vitamins and dietary fiber. Cholesterol-lowering pecans are an added bonus.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add breadcrumbs, pecans, and half of garlic. Cook mixture until crumbs are golden (about 5 minutes), stirring well. Remove from heat; set aside. Coat an 8- x 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray; arrange potato slices in dish, alternating between sweet and Russet. Combine half-and-half and next 5 ingredients (through thyme) in a small bowl. Stir in remaining half of garlic; whisk well. Pour half-and-half mixture over potatoes in dish. Cover dish tightly with foil; bake in middle of oven 45 minutes to 1 hour or until potatoes are tender.
Remove foil; discard. Sprinkle breadcrumb mixture evenly over potatoes; return to oven. Bake until crumbs are crispy, liquid is bubbling and reduced, and potatoes are tender (about 8 minutes). Let stand at least 15 minutes; serve.