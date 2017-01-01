Creamy Turnip-Potato Purée

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Total time: 30 minutes.

Turnips are a starch vegetable like potatoes with two-thirds less calories. This light and fluffy puree could fool any mashed potato lover.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds turnips, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 pound Russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup light sour cream
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
  • 3 tablespoons prepared horseradish, drained
  • 2 teaspoons sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 91
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 228mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place turnips, potatoes, and garlic in a 5-quart pot. Cover with cold water to 2 inches above the vegetables; bring to a boil. Add salt; simmer, uncovered, until tender (about 15 minutes).

Step 2

Drain the vegetables in a colander; return to pot. Cook over medium heat to remove excess water, stirring well (about 5 minutes). Stir in the remaining ingredients; mash with a potato masher until smooth. Transfer mixture to a serving dish.

