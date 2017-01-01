- Calories per serving 214
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 156mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Warm Wheat Berry Salad with Dried Fruit
Make sure to soak the wheat berries two days ahead if you plan to prepare this dish a day ahead.
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 1 hour; Total time: 1 hour and 5 minutes, plus soaking time.
Wheat berries mixed with cranberries and apricots give this salad a vibrant taste and texture. All three ingredients are excellent sources of fiber too!
How to Make It
Step 1
Place the wheat berries in a medium bowl; cover with water by 2 inches. Cover and let stand 8 hours. Drain. Place the wheat berries in a 4-quart pot; cover with water by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 1 hour or until tender. Drain well in a large sieve; transfer to a serving bowl.
Step 2
Add remaining ingredients to warm wheat berries, tossing to combine; serve warm or at room temperature.