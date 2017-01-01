Warm Wheat Berry Salad with Dried Fruit

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Make sure to soak the wheat berries two days ahead if you plan to prepare this dish a day ahead.

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 1 hour; Total time: 1 hour and 5 minutes, plus soaking time.

Wheat berries mixed with cranberries and apricots give this salad a vibrant taste and texture. All three ingredients are excellent sources of fiber too!

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dry wheat berries (about 3/4 pound) (hard winter wheat)
  • 1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup cranberries
  • 1/2 cup dried apricots, chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions, green part only
  • 3 tablespoons sliced almonds with skin, toasted
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 214
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 156mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the wheat berries in a medium bowl; cover with water by 2 inches. Cover and let stand 8 hours. Drain. Place the wheat berries in a 4-quart pot; cover with water by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 1 hour or until tender. Drain well in a large sieve; transfer to a serving bowl.

Step 2

Add remaining ingredients to warm wheat berries, tossing to combine; serve warm or at room temperature.

