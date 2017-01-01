- Calories per serving 265
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 587mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Buttermilk and Herb Stuffing Muffins
These are best made a day ahead and reheated in a 350° oven, uncovered, for about 15 minutes.
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 45 minutes; Total Time: 1 hour.
The sharp flavors of the red onion, celery, and herbs compliment the soft mixture of wheat and white bread. Mushrooms add even more nutrients to this healthy version of traditional stuffing.
How to Make It
Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray; set aside.
Heat butter in a 4- to 5-quart pot over medium heat until melted; add onion and next 5 ingredients (through pepper). Cook until softened (about 5 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms; cook over medium-high heat until mushrooms are tender and liquid evaporates (about 5 minutes), stirring well. Add broth; simmer.
Preheat oven to 425°. Remove pot from heat; stir in remaining ingredients with a fork. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Spoon stuffing mixture into 10 cups of prepared muffin tin in mounds; bake in middle of oven until golden on top (about 25 minutes). Let cool in oven at least 15 minutes; remove from tin.