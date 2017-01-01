Mozzarella and Prosciutto Bites with Pesto

Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
about 6 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Friends coming to dinner tonight? Throwing a last-minute cocktail party? Grab a few grocery store items and dress them way up with these brilliant insider tricks.

Sun-dried tomatoes add flavor without fat or cholesterol to this mouthwatering meal starter. The basil also increases your intake of Vitamin K and iron.

 

 

Ingredients

  • Antipasto bar:
  • 1/2 pound marinated mozzarella balls
  • 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes
  • Sauce aisle:
  • Jar of basil pesto (3/4 cup)
  • Deli:
  • 2 ounces prosciutto
  • Produce:
  • 1 small bunch basil
  • Put these in your cart, too:
  • Cured sliced salami (1 pound)
  • Marinated grilled vegetables (1 1/2 pounds)
  • Cooked shrimp (1 pound)
  • Store-bought aioli (3/4 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1

Fab it up: Wrap mozzarella with strips of prosciutto; spear with toothpick along with 1/2 of a sun-dried tomato plus 1 basil leaf. Serve with pesto for dipping.

Step 2

Fab it up: Arrange the salami on a platter and slice and skewer vegetables. Grind some black pepper over aioli; serve with shrimp.

