Spiced Olive Bruschetta
Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
If you're thowing a last-minute cocktail party, grab a few grocery store items and dress up this Spiced Olive Bruschetta.
Enhance your bruschetta appetizer with olives for extra protein and antioxidants. Plus, they’re full of Vitamins A, B, E, and K.
How to Make It
Fab it up: Coarsely chop olives and peppers; combine olive mixture, celery, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar, 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary, and 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper in a medium bowl. Spoon 1 tablespoon mixture on top of each of 24 toasted baguette slices.